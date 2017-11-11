Internal Narratives: Projects by Veterans | Opening Reception

Internal Narratives: Projects by Veterans features a compelling collection of fine art photography created by 10 Denver-area artists who have served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, or Army Reserve. This unique exhibition is the culmination of CPAC’s Veterans Workshop Series, a four-month program of advanced photographic workshops led by master-level instructor Frank Varney. Each project is intensely personal, reflecting artists' inspirations, life experiences, creativity, and points of view. The public is invited to meet the artists at an opening reception at CPAC on Veterans Day, November 11, 2017 from 5-8 pm. The Veterans Workshop Series was created in partnership with The Art of War Project and Task Force ISO and made possible by the Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Imagine 2020, Reed Art & Imaging, and generous individuals.