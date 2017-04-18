Intro To Acrylics - 4 part class Tuesdays 4/18 - 5/9

Intro To Acrylics

4 Tuesdays 6:30-8:30pm

4/18-5/9

$120

Preregistration is required. To register click: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intro-to-acrylics-4-part-class-tuesdays-418-59-registration-33056263173

In this fun, hands-on class, we'll explore the basics of acrylic painting, including color theory, technique, materials, blending and shading. We'll experiment with different brushes, and learn what brushstrokes can be done with them.

This class is for beginners, as well as people who have a bit of experience but may have missed some basics.

All supplies included.

Paint along with Denver artist Tabetha Landt in her studio on Santa Fe Drive.

No experience necessary - beginners are encouraged to join in the fun!

