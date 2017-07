Now is the perfect time to commit to learning a second language.

The Italian Institute will be offering a 9 week Italian 101 course Mondays, 08/07 - 10/09/17, 6:00 – 8:20 p.m. taught by a native Italian speaker.

Come learn the language that sings!

For more information & to enroll see our website at www.italianinstitute.com or call (303) 733-4335.