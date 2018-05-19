Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair
McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80202
Come shop over 150 handmade makers from home decor, housewares, body products, fashion and accessory design, art, food and more all in one place at Jackalope Denver!
Enjoy a bite to eat from a local food truck or participate in one of the many DIY workshops offered throughout the weekend. There is something for everyone at this free and family-friendly event.
