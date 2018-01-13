Jazz Duo: CJ Nicolai & Larry Wegner
La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210
The king and queen of classy are back! Smooth and sultry vocalist CJ Nicolai, and suave and smoldering pianist Larry Wegner have been performing together for about nine years, and their camaraderie definitely shows in the way their performances flow smoothly in ways reminiscent of the classic nightclub scene.
http://www.whatsupwiththeredhead.com
As always, no cover!
