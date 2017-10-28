Jazz Duo CJ Nicolai & Larry Wegner

"Larry Wegner and I have been performing together nearly nine years now. We first met and started collaborating at Lannie’s Clocktower Cabaret, where we still take the stage on a regular basis. From those cabaret roots grew a fantastic creative partnership which has now evolved into our upcoming EP and album.

While many know Larry from his regular Thursday nights at the Clocktower, many also know him from his longtime tenure at the Brown Palace for tea, or from his days at the late Crown Social. He’s been making music and performing for decades and has all the flourish, polish, and panache you could hope for.

We share a deep appreciation of the Great American Songbook and of the music of decades past. In our performances, we love to deliver both the well-known-and-loved standards, and also the lesser known gems, some surprises, and other exciting things that I can’t tell you about just yet! Larry’s sensitive and inventive piano skills are the perfect vehicle for the vocals I love to deliver — inspired by, but never mimicking, Ella, Sarah, Billie, and the legends we all still sigh over." CJ Nicolai

We believe Live Jazz should be as accessible as possible. As always there is no cover charge.