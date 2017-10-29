Jazz Duo Lorraine Ellis & Scott Martin

Originally from West Philadelphia Lorraine Ellis was raised in a home filled with the sounds of jazz due to her mother’s love of jazz in a variety of styles. Hearing her mother’s exquisite tastes in jazz, Lorraine became a fan of Nancy Wilson whom she cites as an influence, among others. Over 30 years ago she decided to relocate to Colorado after visiting the “Centennial State” on vacation. Since relocating to Denver from Colorado Springs in 2004, Lorraine has sung at open mics and jam sessions at many venues along the Front Range. In January 2017, she sang with piano stand outs, Peter Eldridge and Bertha Hope at two professional musicians house parties in New York City, each time making quite an impression among the party goers and musicians.

Partnering with the esteemed pianist Scott Martin whom Lorraine has played with frequently, it will mark their debut in a full-length performance. Scott Martin excels as a vocal accompanist, a talent not all pianists possess. Lorraine and Scott will share their refreshing renditions of a variety of vintage and classic songs. Lorraine has a gifted voice with a honey-toned timbre that sets her apart from most female vocalists.

Native New Yorker Scott Martin has been a professional musician for over 30 years playing in a wide variety of musical styles and roles, from Carly Simon and Mariah Carey to Dianne Reeves and Tia Fuller, just to name a few. He is currently works and performs in Boulder and is finishing his latest CD to be released on his own recording label.

Sunday October 29th, from 7-10pm will be the debut of this new dynamic duo featuring satiny, smooth and sultry vocals by Lorraine Ellis and the soulful, swingin’ piano playing of the most talented pianist, Scott Martin. Be a part of this momentous occasion, don’t miss it!.