Jazz Duo: Nikki Giron & Eman Alexander
La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210
Nikki Giron and Eman Alexander are Coloradan collegiates with an emphasis in music. They both have an unbreakable passion for music that they are now sharing with the world. Eman attends Metropolitan State University for guitar performance while Nikki attends University of Colorado Denver for music business.
Info
La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210 View Map
Concerts & Live Music - Event