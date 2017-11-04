Jazz Duo: Teresa Carroll & Stuart MacAskie.
La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210
First Saturdays with Denver's great jazz vocalist Teresa Carroll - This month features the fabulous jazz pianist Stuart MacAskie. Teresa and Stu will be performing 'Songs Rarely Sung' from the Great American Song Book. Featuring music by Johnny Mercer, Richard Rodgers , Cole Porter and other American composers.
We believe Live Jazz should be as accessible as possible. As always there is no cover charge.
