Jazz Pianist Frédéric Desmoulins

Born in France into a musical family, Frederic started playing the piano at a tender age… and still is! His playing is influenced by the musicians he has had the good fortune to meet and listen to over the years. Frederic spent most of the 80’s and 90’s in Paris, where he met and studied with pianists Numidia Vaillant and Aaron Bridgers. In Denver since 98 and with his singing spouse Julie Monley, music has stayed a family affair.