Jeff Roberts: American Charcuterie & Book Signing

Since 1980, Americans have enjoyed a renaissance of fermented foods from craft beer and artisan cheese to extraordinary charcuterie and salumi. From local to regional and national markets, a strong, sophisticated demand exists for quality dry-cured meats. The program and tasting explores the history and culture of cured meat, including Denver's contribution.

A resident of Montpelier Vermont, Jeff Roberts is president of Cow Creek Creative Ventures, dedicated to creating solutions in the areas of agriculture and food policy, conservation and the environment. He was co-founder and principal consultant at the Vermont Institute for Artisan Cheese at the University of Vermont. His book, The Atlas of American Artisan Cheese (Chelsea Green, 2007), was the first comprehensive survey of small-scale producers. He is a member of Guilde Internationale des Fromagers. He teaches the history and culture of food at the New England Culinary Institute, is a visiting professor at the Slow Food University of Gastronomic Science, provides consulting services to a wide array of small-scale food producers, and is a frequent speaker in Europe and the United States on artisan food, sustainable agriculture, and the working landscape. His new book Salted & Cured: Savoring the Culture, Heritage and Flavor of America’s Preserved Meats (Chelsea Green, 2017) examines the history and culture of dry-cured meat from 1630 to the present.