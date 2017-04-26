Jewish Aging Mastery Program at the Robert E. Loup Jewish Community Center in Denver

To provide baby boomers with relevant courses to help them age successfully, The Robert E. Loup Jewish Community Center is offering the Jewish Aging Mastery Program (JAMP), a 10-week long program, which runs April 26 through June 28 (every Wednesday from 10:15 - 11:45 am). The program includes one course per week focused on different topics impacting older adults. Courses are taught by experts in the community. The program combines goal setting, daily practices and peer support to help participants make meaningful changes in their life. JAMP encourages mastery, helping adults achieve sustainable behaviors that will lead to improved health, stronger financial security, enhanced wellbeing and increased connectedness to communities.

Attendees can include anyone who is approaching or experiencing older adulthood or retirement, those who are helping an aging parent, or those who want to learn more about health and wellness that critically impact the older adult population.