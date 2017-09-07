The Jewish Immigrant Experience
BMH-BJ Congregation 560 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver, Colorado 80224
Marilyn Kopelman will take us on a fascinating journey to New York's Lower East Side Jewish immigrant experience at the time that American "gates" began to close. Through letters and personal experience, hear about our Yiddish-speaking brothers and sisters who sought equality, refuge and freedom in the "Goldena Medina" (Golden Land).
BMH-BJ Congregation 560 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver, Colorado 80224
Seniors - Event