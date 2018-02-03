John Denver Tribute with the John Adams Band and the award winning photography of John Fielder
Newman Center for the Performing Arts 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, Colorado 80208
A benefit John Denver Tribute with the John Adams band and the landscape photography of John Fielder. The music of the iconic singer and songwriter will come alive on the Gates Performing Center's big screen. Over 700 of John Fielder's award winning photographs will be choreographed to the live music of John Denver performed by the John Adams band. The night's proceeds will benefit Domus Pacis Family Respite.
