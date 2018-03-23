The Journey: Featuring Keynote Speaker Terrell Davis

Join the Junior League of Denver (JLD) for The Journey, an exciting evening fundraiser, on Friday, March 23, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center. Our sixth annual event will feature keynote speaker Terrell Davis, Hall of Famer and former running back for the Denver Broncos. Reggie Rivers will serve as emcee and auctioneer for the evening’s festivities.

Proceeds enable the League to continue its mission, developing civic women leaders committed to improving the community, something the League has been doing for nearly 100 years in Denver. The Journey also supports the JLD’s current community focus on early childhood literacy.

THE JOURNEY 2018 DETAILS:

When: Friday, March 23, 2018, 6 pm

What: Cocktail hour, dinner, keynote speaker Terrell Davis

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center

Tickets: General Admission $125 through January 31, $150 after

Meet & Greet $225 until sold out (include access to meet and take a photo with Terrell Davis)

More info: www.jld.org or 303-692-0270

303-692-0270
