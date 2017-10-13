Journey to the Uncanny Valley

According to a recent Vox.com poll, 43% of Americans are afraid of clowns to some degree. That's more than are afraid of terrorist attacks, a loved one dying or death in general. From the classic Chatty Cathy to this year's Luvabella and beyond, parents have be unnerved by the dolls their kids love.

BUT WHY?!

Join us for this edifying exploration of the many reasons why dolls and clowns can give you the creeps -- in an old house filled with dolls. Old dolls. Some of which are clowns.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and $5 for folks under 16. Includes admission to the museum.

Costumes are encouraged!

Due to real world and pop culture content, discretion is advised for younger kids who may find this spooky and/or boring.