Judge's Performance at the Festival for Creative Pianists

Wash Park UCC/CMA 400 S. Williams St., Denver, Colorado 80209

Don't miss performances by our world-renowned judges! Our Friday night program features John Salmon, Kevin Olson, Wynn-Anne Rossi, and Arthur Houle wowing the audience with their creativity and exuberance. This event is open to the public with admission by donation.

This festival is the only competition of its kind in the world, encompassing classical, jazz and other musical idioms in a constructive educational setting.

Wash Park UCC/CMA 400 S. Williams St., Denver, Colorado 80209

