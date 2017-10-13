Lakewood Cultural Center Presents

Julie Fowlis: Music of the Scottish Isles

7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 13

Tickets start at $20 at www.Lakewood.org/LCCPresents, 303-987-7845 or the Box Office

Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis, BBC Award winner and Scottish cultural ambassador, returns to Lakewood Cultural Center with her ensemble of virtuoso players for an evening of song, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 13. With a career spanning 10 years and four studio albums, Fowlis sings “crystalline” and “intoxicating” vocals that have enchanted audiences around the world.

Nominated for Folk Singer of the Year at the 2015 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and Best Artist at the Songlines World Music Awards 2015, Fowlis is a warm and engaging live performer who has graced stages around the world from village halls in the Highlands to concert halls in New York, The Philharmonie de Paris and Shakespeare’s Globe in London. She has collaborated, recorded and performed with artists such as violin virtuoso Nicola Benedetti and acclaimed singers Aled Jones, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Grammy-Award winner James Taylor.

Fowlis will forever be remembered for lending her sweet singing voice to “Brave,” Disney Pixar’s Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA winning animated film set in the ancient highlands of Scotland. Julie and her band won Folk Act of the Year at the 2014 Scots Trad Music Awards, and she later made history as the first Gaelic solo artist to win a Scottish Music Award in December 2014.

