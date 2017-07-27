Electricians Career Fair

Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain is hosting a Career Fair to Address Shortage of Electricians. Employment opportunities for electricians are growing rapidly along the Front Range. The Career Fair features a variety of great companies hiring for many in-demand positions offering great career opportunities for men and women from entry-level to management, administration, project management, human resources, and service tech.

Possible Positions Available:

• Administrative & Human Resources

• Sales

• Drivers

• Electrical Apprentices

• Journeymen Electricians

• Project Managers

• Warehouse

• Office Support (Business Development, Marketing, Management)

• Safety Managers

• Many More

And, with so many in-demand positions available in the electrical and energy industries, IECRM can help you put a spark back in your career!

Employment opportunities for electricians are growing faster than the average for all occupations in the U.S. Colorado’s building boom in homes and businesses up and down the Front Range require more wiring, electrical power, and systems automation including communications, lighting and control systems. Yet many employers report difficulty finding qualified applicants.

To help address the great need as well as provide opportunities for aspiring electricians, the Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain (IECRM) will host a Career Fair on Thursday, July 27th from 3:00 – 6:00 PM at its state-of-the-art training facility in Northglenn. IECRM holds the event as part of its open enrollment for its next class that begins in August.

At the Career Fair, participants will meet prospective employers and will be able to take advantage of the occasion to talk with them about job opportunities, needs, training, IECRM’s apprentice programs and financial benefits. Attending and exhibiting will be top-notch companies with many job openings in the electrical, energy and construction industry. Onsite interviews will be available for a variety of jobs from apprentices and journeymen to project managers and sales & marketing.

IECRM offers apprenticeship training and continuing education programs to support education in the residential, commercial and industrial aspects of the industry, including basic electrical theory and practices, safety, new electric code regulations and changes, motor control and system applications, and other required certifications and skills needed in the profession.

“Our training provides job skills that will last a lifetime and provide a living wage, while simultaneously increasing the supply of electricians needed,” says Marilyn Stansbury, CEO of IECRM. “Military veterans, women and minorities are encouraged to attend the career fair for job opportunities within the electrical industry. And, IECRM provides classroom instruction while apprentices are employed full time and receiving on-the-job training in the industry.

Demand for new electricians in the next decade is projected to double the national baseline, creating instant and reliable job security. As a career, electrical contracting ensures life-long learning for new methods, regulations, code changes and technology. “It is a field where high quality, good work is rewarded, paying more than average jobs in other trade sectors,” says Stansbury.

Quick Facts: Electricians

2015 Median Pay $51,880 per year

$24.94 per hour

Typical Entry-Level Education High school diploma or equivalent

Work Experience in a Related Occupation None

On-the-job Training Apprenticeship

Number of Jobs, 2014 628,800

Job Outlook, 2014-24 14% (Much faster than average)

Employment Change, 2014-24 85,900

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics; US Department of Labor

Colorado requires electricians receive both classroom instruction and on the job training to be eligible to sit for the Journeyman’s exam and receive licensure.

The July 27th Career Fair will be held at IECRM, 11429 Pearl Street, Northglenn, CO 80233 from 3 to 6 p.m. For more information, call 303-853-4886. Or register at www.iecrm.org/careerfair

About IECRM

IECRM is a trade association for the electrical contracting and renewable energy industry serving Colorado and Wyoming. It represents more than 200 member companies and educates more than 1100 electrical apprentices and licensed electricians annually. IECRM serves all of the Denver Metro area with campuses in Northglenn and Ft. Collins, and offers live, online instruction for remote students.

The IECRM Career College is recognized by the US DOL Office of Apprenticeship (OA), and approved and regulated by the Colorado Department of Higher Education, Division of Private Occupational Schools Board.