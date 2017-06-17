Juneteenth Music Festival

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with the news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Juneteenth today celebrates African American freedom and achievement while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures.

