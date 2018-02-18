Katie Tall CD Release Party

Rory's Tavern 404 Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80203

Local pianist composer Katie Tall recently released her debut solo album, "Blind Opening" and is throwing a CD Release Party on Sunday, February 18 from 6-8pm at Rory's Tavern. Tickets are $10 at the door – that gets you a free download of the album and a $5 discount bar tab. Featuring special guests Jonathan Montgomery, writer and poet, and Katherine Dudney, cellist and songwriter. More information at katietall.com #BlindOpening

