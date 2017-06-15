Kavod on the Road: Frauds and Scams

Frauds and Scams with Maro Casparianfrom the District Attorney’s OfficeLearn to safeguard yourself from predators andplots that exploit the senior community. Know thewarning signs and who to turn to for help.Thursday, June 15 – 1:00 pm atBMH-BJ, 560 South Monaco Parkway, DenverQuestions? Call Selma, 303.745.5006

Kavod On The Road partners with local synagogues and agencies to bring great programming to Denver senior adults! You can find out about these and other great community programs in from Oy to Joy, a free Denver Jewish Senior Activity Guide that is published and distributed monthly. To find out more information or be added to mailing lists for monthly programs, please call 720.382.7841 or email KOTR@kavodseniorlife.org