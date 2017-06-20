Kavod on the Road: Lindy Hop Fun

Lindy Hop FunLark Mervine and FreemanBacon share a passion andjoy for the Lindy Hop andenjoy sharing it with others.Watch a demonstration fromthis talented duo and learn afew steps – if you want to try!Sponsored by JFS@JCC.Tuesday, June 20 – 10:15 am atJCC, 350 South Dahlia Street, Denver
RSVP: Suzi, 303.316.6358 or smalman@jccdenver.org
Kavod On The Road partners with local synagogues and agencies to bring great programming to Denver senior adults! You can find out about these and other great community programs in from Oy to Joy, a free Denver Jewish Senior Activity Guide that is published and distributed monthly. To find out more information or be added to mailing lists for monthly programs, please call 720.382.7841 or email KOTR@kavodseniorlife.org
Jewish Community Center 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, Colorado 80246 View Map
