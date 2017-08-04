Keeping Watch | Exhibition Opening Reception

Keeping Watch highlights the work of three photographers, who approach surveillance from different perspectives. In her project NoMatterWhere, Sheri Lynn Behr points the lens back at the security cameras looking at us to reveal the ubiquitous and pervasive nature of American surveillance systems and how it feels to be watched. Conversely, Photographer X, a series by Lauren Grabelle grapples with issues of voyeurism, as she documents casino life from the perspective of CCTV security cameras. Lastly, Hasan Elahi’s installation Alert V2, examines issues of surveillance, citizenship, migration, and transport. Photography throughout history has been used as a tool to both documentation and surveillance. This exhibition begins to question the varying ways in which our information is collected and shared.