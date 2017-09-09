How to Kick the Sugar Habit
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209
Presented by Tiffany West.
In this talk we will discuss cravings—what they are, where they come from, why we have them and how to overcome the "Eat-Repent-Repeat" cycle. Sometimes we reach for something sweet to eat for a quick fix. Or is it a deeper desire for something other than eatingthat we are actually hungry for? We'll learn holistic approaches to nourishing
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209
