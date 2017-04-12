Kids’ Book Talk & signing

Kwame Alexander

Wednesday, April 12, 6:00 pm

Colfax Avenue

Kwame Alexander is a poet, educator, and New York Times bestselling author of 21 books, including The Crossover, which received the 2015 John Newbery Medal for the Most Distinguished Contribution to American Literature for Children. Alexander will read from and sign his new book for young readers Animal Ark: Celebrating Our Wild World in Poetry and Pictures ($15.99 National Geographic ISBN: 9781426327674). A howling wolf, a stalking tiger, a playful panda, a dancing bird -- pairing the stunning photography of National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore with Alexander’s delicate poetry, Animal Ark celebrates the beauty, diversity, and fragility of the animal world. Featuring more than 40 unique animal portraits, the pages invite kids to explore each creature's markings, textures, and attributes in stunning detail, while calling on all of us to help protect each and every one.