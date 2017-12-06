Koi Pond - Acrylic Painting Class $35
Landt Creative Space 802 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204
Paint with full-time working artist, Tabetha Landt, in her studio in the heart of the Art District on Santa Fe! Tabetha will walk you through recreating the featured painting. $35 No experience necessary - beginners are encouraged to join in the fun! See all classes offered - www.DenverArtClasses.com 720-279-7911
