La Calavera Catrina

Join Denver Botanic Gardens in celebrating Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, with an exploration of the iconic and elegant female skeleton know as La Catrina. One of Día de los Muertos’ most recognizable figures, La Catrina was born out of Mexican social satire depicting the upper classes and is still depicted in art today in celebration of the holiday. Experience the rich history and iconography of La Catrina through colorful and joyful large-scale skeleton sculptures created by artist Ricardo Soltero.