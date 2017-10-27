Enjoy an evening in Hell with history’s most notorious female killers

Elizabeth Bathory, the most prolific serial killer in history, is inviting a select group of Coloradoans to a dinner party in Hell this Halloween. Guests at this exclusive gathering will watch her favorite homicidal maniacs tell their horrifying tales of sadism, sex, and murder. Lizzie Borden, Myra Hindley, Aileen Wuornos, and Jodi Arias will regale audiences in word and song as guests enjoy food & libations.

This production of Lady Killers features a full cast and production team of women, lead by Henry Award winning designer Ren Manley who writes, directs and designs. The all-female cast includes Lisa Seidel, Elizabeth Porter, Stephanie Kidd, Bethany Richardson and Meredith Karre.

This event is presented by Audacious Theatre which is a new performance group that seeks to create innovative and immersive theatrical events that engage all of the senses.