Lakewood Cultural Center and Childsplay present

Go, Dog. Go!

2 & 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 22

Tickets start at $6 at www.Lakewood.org/LCCPresents, 303-987-7845 or the Box Office

Childsplay presents Go, Dog. Go! at 2 and 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 22 at Lakewood Cultural Center, bringing the adventures of P.D. Eastman’s book to life in a frolicking musical dog party. The cast of this beloved children's favorite has gone to the dogs—with zooming cars, zany hats, audience participation and even a wild game of ball. Most importantly, this hilarious visual spectacle sneaks in some important life lessons in between innings. Go, Dog. Go! is a one-hour musical romp full of surprises, clowning, vaudeville, singing/barking and, of course, six lovable, colorful dog characters. This performance is best suited for audiences ages 4 and up.

"As always, Childsplay creates a variety of winning special effects, wild set pieces, creative costumes and a bunch of other theatrical tricks that take the young audiences on a magical journey and adventure." Chris Curcio, KBAC Theatre Critic

Childsplay is a resident professional company of adult actors who teach and perform for young audiences and families. The internationally respected theatre company believes that young people deserve to experience theatre of the highest artistic quality. Childsplay has performed for more than 5 million children and adults and has grown to serve an average annual audience of 250,000 children, teachers and families. Since 1977, Childsplay has been committed to its mission: “To create theatre so strikingly original in form, content or both that it instills in young people an enduring awe, love, and respect for the medium, thus preserving imagination and wonder, those hallmarks of childhood that are the keys to the future.”

The 2017-2018 Lakewood Cultural Center Presents season is generously supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), with appreciation to the members of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, and Denver Post Community, which improve and enrich the lives of those in our community.

