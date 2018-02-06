Last Note Singers Spring Season
Kirk of Bonnie Brae United Church of Christ 1201 S. Steele St., Denver, Colorado 80210
LAST NOTE SINGERS a cappella group is going into its 40th year & wants YOU to come sing with us! No audition/music reading necessary. Rehearse Tuesdays 7pm-9pm. New members welcome to spring season Feb 6th, 13th, & 20th! Find us on Facebook / Meetup / lastnotesingers.org
