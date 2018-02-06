Last Note Singers Spring Season

to Google Calendar - Last Note Singers Spring Season - 2018-02-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Last Note Singers Spring Season - 2018-02-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Last Note Singers Spring Season - 2018-02-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Last Note Singers Spring Season - 2018-02-06 19:00:00

Kirk of Bonnie Brae United Church of Christ 1201 S. Steele St., Denver, Colorado 80210

LAST NOTE SINGERS a cappella group is going into its 40th year & wants YOU to come sing with us! No audition/music reading necessary. Rehearse Tuesdays 7pm-9pm. New members welcome to spring season Feb 6th, 13th, & 20th! Find us on Facebook / Meetup / lastnotesingers.org

Info
Kirk of Bonnie Brae United Church of Christ 1201 S. Steele St., Denver, Colorado 80210 View Map
Classical/Choral, Outreach - Event
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Last Note Singers Spring Season - 2018-02-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Last Note Singers Spring Season - 2018-02-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Last Note Singers Spring Season - 2018-02-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Last Note Singers Spring Season - 2018-02-06 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Last Note Singers Spring Season - 2018-02-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Last Note Singers Spring Season - 2018-02-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Last Note Singers Spring Season - 2018-02-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Last Note Singers Spring Season - 2018-02-13 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Last Note Singers Spring Season - 2018-02-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Last Note Singers Spring Season - 2018-02-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Last Note Singers Spring Season - 2018-02-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Last Note Singers Spring Season - 2018-02-20 19:00:00