- Lawn Bowling Open House, Sat. May 20th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

FREE LESSONS - Come out and try a new sport, meet the club, and make new friends. All equipment provided, just wear flat sole shoes. The lawn is located in Washington Park on the East side at East Mississippi Ave and So. Franklin street. The lawn is visible on your left after crossing the first street in the park.

www.washingtonparklawnbowlingclub.com