Lawn Concert: Covenhoven

Covenhoven is the moniker of Colorado musician Joel Van Horne. Fans the world over are falling in love with his emotive symphonic-folk sound, blending powerful poetry with vast, sweeping soundscapes that possess the ability to transport the listener to another place and time. Live Covenhoven performances range from intimate solo concerts to full orchestral experiences. He’s shared the stage with The Oh Hellos, S. Carey (Bon Iver), Gregory Alan Isakov, Lord Huron, Sierra Hull, and Joan Shelley.

Clyfford Still Museum forecourt | Free | No registration required | Free Museum admission 5–8 p.m.