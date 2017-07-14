Lawn Concert: Sean Rowe

With a sly, idiosyncratic guitar style and heart-stopping vocals, acclaimed singer-songwriter Sean Rowe explores the timeless: things we pass to our children; ideas from our elders; the shadows we leave when we are gone. American Songwritersays Rowe’s “voice comes not from the lungs or the diaphragm but from deep in the soul and lights up the most primal regions of your brain.”

Clyfford Still Museum forecourt | Free | No registration required | Free Museum admission 5–8 p.m.