Lawn Concert: Davina and the Vagabonds

Clyfford Still Museum 1250 Bannock St., Denver, Colorado 80204

Davina and the Vagabonds’ shows are filled with New Orleans charm, Memphis soul swagger, dark theatrical moments and tender gospel passages. Singer/pianist Davina Sowers’ presence is indelible, while her voice defies simple categorization. Evoking comparisons as diverse as Etta James, Amy Winehouse, Billie Holiday and Betty Boop, she is simply a true original, presenting a personal vision that celebrates a century of American music.

Clyfford Still Museum forecourt | Free | No registration required | Free Museum admission 5–8 p.m.

Clyfford Still Museum 1250 Bannock St., Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map

720-354-4880

