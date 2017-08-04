Lawn Concert: Davina and the Vagabonds

Davina and the Vagabonds’ shows are filled with New Orleans charm, Memphis soul swagger, dark theatrical moments and tender gospel passages. Singer/pianist Davina Sowers’ presence is indelible, while her voice defies simple categorization. Evoking comparisons as diverse as Etta James, Amy Winehouse, Billie Holiday and Betty Boop, she is simply a true original, presenting a personal vision that celebrates a century of American music.
Clyfford Still Museum forecourt | Free | No registration required | Free Museum admission 5–8 p.m.
Info
Clyfford Still Museum 1250 Bannock St., Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map