Lawn Concert: Juno What?!

Clyfford Still Museum 1250 Bannock St., Denver, Colorado 80204

Juno What?! delivers a deeply satisfying mix of live electro-funk and high-energy disco jams. Touring regularly since 2009, the band has shared the stage with funk luminaries The Ohio Players, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, and Bernie Worrell. Juno What?! is a band that appreciates both the classic pedigree of vintage vinyl dance cuts as well as futuristic, sternum-bumping anthems.

Clyfford Still Museum forecourt | Free | No registration required | Free Museum admission 5–8 p.m.

720-354-4880

