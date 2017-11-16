League of Women Voters Denver presents a discussion on

Denver’s Status and Future

The League of Women Voters Denver is hosting four, first-term City Council members, Jolon Clark (District 7), Kevin Flynn (District 2), Stacie Gilmore (District 11), and Paul Kashmann (District 6), to discuss the city of Denver’s current issues and to forecast how the city will need to prepare for the growth of our city.

Come to learn about expanding our infrastructure, incorporating transportation with walkability, affordable housing and homeless solutions, neighborhood preservation vs areas of growth, sustainability/conservation, and how to keep our workforce relevant and employed.

Where: Montview Presbyterian Church, 1980 Dahlia Street, McCollum Room

When: Thursday, November 16, 2017

5:30 pm - Coffee & networking, 6:00 pm – Presentation begins