League of Women Voters presents Money in School Board Elections

School Board Elections in Colorado – Who Is Funding Those Campaigns?

A large chunk of everyone’s taxes (state income and local property) goes to support public schools making it incumbent on voters to pay close attention to the election of school board members who will be spending their money.

Monday, October 16, at 5:30 p.m. at Montview Presbyterian Church, the League of Women Voters of Denver will hold a public briefing on the funding of school board campaigns. Few people know that there are no campaign limits for school board elections in Colorado, nor do they really know who is funding these campaigns.

Peg Perl, our guest speaker will cover the issues surrounding school board campaign finance - outside spending, contributions to candidates and disclosures.

The League will also briefly cover the ballot issues to be on the November 7 ballot and have the always well-received Pro/Con brochures available.

Monday, October 16, 2017, 5:30 pm - Coffee & networking, 6:00 pm - Presentation