League of Women Voters presents: Intergenerational Forces in Metro Denver: Boomers and Millennial

Colorado is simultaneously the 6th youngest state and the 3rd fastest aging state in the country. We’re told Metro Denver is among the top five ranked cities for Millennials, and that our state has one of the fastest rates of growth in the nation. Throw in housing affordability, job trends, transportation, accessibility to health care, education…. and it may feel like we’re living in a huge kettle of murky soup being stirred by a construction crane.

To help sort through all these trends and their impact on quality of life in Denver today and in the future, LWVD hosts two experts at our February 20 briefing. Elizabeth Garner is the State Demographer with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs who brings over 25 years of experience analyzing population and economic trends. Jayla Sanchez-Warren is the Director of the Area Agency on Aging, a division of DRCOG, which has served the eight-county Metro Denver region’s 60+ population and caregivers for 40 years.

Open to the Public

Tuesday, February 20, 5:30 p.m. Social Time, 6:00 p.m. Program Begins

McCollum Room, Montview Blvd. Presbyterian Church