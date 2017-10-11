Lenore Raphael & Wayne Wilkinson

Lenore is “one of the baddest pianists out there today”…Jon Hendricks

“This blond Ambassador of Steinway will musically knock your socks off”…Brian Hough, JassMan Magazine

“Lenore is the best jazz/swing pianist in the world today, in my opinion. I’ve been a jazz/swing broadcaster for more than 40 years now. Her master classes are awesome too”..Henry Holloway, Cape Town, SA