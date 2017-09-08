Miners Alley presents

Les Liaison Dangereuses

By Christopher Hampton

Directed by Len Matheo

September 8 – October 15, 2017

Miners Alley Playhouse presents “Les Liaison Dangereuses" September 8 through October 15 in Golden. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30p.m; Sundays at 1:00p.m.; Sundays September 16, & 24 and October 1 & 8 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 - $25 and available by calling 303-935-3044 or online at www.minersalley.com. Miners Alley Playhouse is located at 1224 Washington Avenue. Golden, CO 80401. For Mature Audiences; Recommended for ages 18 and up.

Director Len Matheo has cast James O'Hagan Murphy (Le Vicomte De Valmont), Lisa DeCaro (La Marquise De Merteuil), Erica Lee Johnson (Madame De Tourvel), Kenzie Kilroy (Cecile Volanges), Amy Arpan (Mme De Volange), Curtiss Johns (Le Chevalier Danceny), Linda Suttle (Mme De Rosemonde), Caitlin Conklin (Emile) and Joe LaFollete (Azolan).

The Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont are rivals who use sex as a weapon of humiliation and degradation. Their targets are the virtuous (and married) Madame de Tourvel and Cécile de Volanges, a young girl who has fallen in love with her music tutor, the Chevalier Danceny. In order to gain their trust, Merteuil and Valmont pretend to help the secret lovers so they can use them later in their own treacherous schemes. This classic drama explores decadent sexuality, morals and manipulation played as the ultimate game with tragic results.

Les Liaisons Dangereuses was premiered by Royal Shakespeare Company at The Other Place, Stratford-upon-Avon, on 24 September 1985, and won Christopher Hampton won the Evening Standard Award for Best Play and the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play in 1986. The play moved to Broadway in 1987, where it was nominated for 9 Tony Awards, winning for “Best Direction of a Play.” The 1988 film, Dangerous Liaisons, starred Glenn Close, John Malkovich and Michelle Pfeiffer.

