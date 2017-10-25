Let Us Rebury Our Dead: Book Talk by Dr. Chip Colwell

The University of Denver Museum of Anthropology is excited to host Dr. Chip Colwell, senior curator of anthropology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, for a special talk presenting his new book, Plundered Skulls and Stolen Spirits: Inside the Fight to Reclaim Native America’s Culture. The book follows his personal journey, illuminating how repatriation has transformed both American museums and Native communities. This story reveals why repatriation law has become an imperfect but necessary tool to resolve the collision of worldviews between scientists and Native Americans—to decide the nature of the sacred and the destiny of souls.

This event is free and open to the public.

University of Denver Museum of Anthropology

2000 E Asbury Ave, Denver CO 80208

Questions? Please call 303-871-2687 or email anne.amati@du.edu