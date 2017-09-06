Far below the hustle and bustle of the streets above, Canadian magic sensation, Tyler Wilson, will be making people scream where no one can hear them. He will be presenting a special evening in the Lower Level Gallery at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202 for a one-night-only engagement on Wednesday, September 6 at 8:00pm. Tickets are $50 - $75 and are available at www.lieswideopen.com.

This is Tyler’s widely acclaimed one-man show, Lies Wide Open. It will be night of tingling in weird places. Lies Wide Open is a modern, intelligent show with more laughs than you can twerk a stick at. It's been designed as a fully immersive magical experience that combines the humor of stand-up comedy, the drama and raw captivation of theater, with the genuine interaction of improv—all wrapped into a deeply engaging event.

Tyler specializes in close-up magic, which means the audiences are kept small so the astonishment can be kept huge. This results in an actively engaging performance that defies traditional norms. “It’s not about reinventing the magic show,” Tyler notes, “it’s about reinventing the real.” And with a unique show comes the need for a unique venue. Enter the Lower Level Gallery at Union Station. This stylish, modern setting will provide the perfect backdrop for audience members to immerse themselves in the theatrical experience. It’s an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to see Union Station in a way they’ve never seen before.