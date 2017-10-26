Life, Animated - Film - at JAAMM Festival

Life, Animated, based on Ron Suskind's New York Times bestseller of the same name, tells the story of Ron's own son, Owen who suddenly went silent at the age of three and how he found a way to communicate by using classic Disney animated films as a tool. Winner of multiple film awards and nominated for a 2016 Academy Award for Best Documentary.

This film is presented as part of the Neustadt JAAMM Festival (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music) at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center in Denver. All are welcome to attend!