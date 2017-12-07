Life or Death

to Google Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-07 20:00:00

$20

The Bakery Arts Warehouse 2132 Market Street 80205

Pandemic Collective is terrified to present Life or Death, a world-premiere horror play just in time for the holidays! Through a series of vignettes, we enter the lives of four characters trapped in a terrifying struggle for survival on Christmas Eve. As a blizzard builds in intensity throughout the night, escape becomes impossible, forcing our heroes to confront their evil head-on and to ask themselves the most basic of human questions. Life or Death is a Yuletide play that will chill you to the bone. All tortured souls in attendance will receive a free spiked snow cone at Intermission, (just remember to bring your ID!)

Info
The Bakery Arts Warehouse 2132 Market Street 80205 View Map
Holiday - Event, Stage - Event, Theatre - Event
please enable javascript to view
$20
to Google Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-07 20:00:00 to Google Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-08 20:00:00 to Google Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-09 20:00:00 to Google Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-10 20:00:00 to Google Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Life or Death - 2017-12-11 20:00:00