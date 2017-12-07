Pandemic Collective is terrified to present Life or Death, a world-premiere horror play just in time for the holidays! Through a series of vignettes, we enter the lives of four characters trapped in a terrifying struggle for survival on Christmas Eve. As a blizzard builds in intensity throughout the night, escape becomes impossible, forcing our heroes to confront their evil head-on and to ask themselves the most basic of human questions. Life or Death is a Yuletide play that will chill you to the bone. All tortured souls in attendance will receive a free spiked snow cone at Intermission, (just remember to bring your ID!)