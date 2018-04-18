Light of Hope Breakfast 2018

We're excited to invite you to support Child Advocates – Denver CASA on April 18th at their annual Light of Hope Breakfast at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Join us to learn more about the importance of this organization and our impact on the lives of children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

The event will be held Wednesday, April 18th, from 7:00 to 8:30 am at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. The breakfast will celebrate the successes of Denver CASA in 2017, explore the long-term impacts of trauma and adverse childhood experiences, and honor a long-time CASA Volunteer with the Catalyst for CASA Award!

The event is free to attend and includes a delicious breakfast! We hope to see you there!