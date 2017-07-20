SYNC Gallery Presents Between the Lines by Lisa Calzavara

Sync Gallery’s Third Friday artists’ reception will be held on July 21 from 6-9pm, & First Friday Art Walk on August 4 from 6-9pm; Exhibition runs July 20 through August 12, 2017.

Lisa Calzavara: Artist Statement

Lines have many meanings. It can be as simplistic as a long narrow mark or stroke made on or in a surface. It can lead you places such as a path or in a direction of movement. It can also define a shape or give contour to something. Lines can unite or divide, so what does it all mean?

Instead of looking at the lines directly, Lisa Calzavara explores the shapes and paths that they create. She changes the depth of colors, adding shading and highlights to enhance the strong emotional feelings waiting to be unleashed. The lines hold things in but also lead to new areas of discovery and to the exploration of the emotional connections released by the shapes created. Between the lines is where Calzavara finds those meanings and she hopes you will enjoy the collection as well.

www.aprettypainting.com

SYNC Gallery exhibits a variety of contemporary abstract and conceptual works by a collective of emerging and established artists. Each month select members display exciting work with a wide freedom of expression. Located in the Art District on Santa Fe in Denver – known for its vibrant arts scene – SYNC Gallery has become a destination for art lovers.

Gallery hours:

Thursday 1-4pm

First & Third Friday 6-9pm

other Fridays 1-4pm

Saturday 12-4pm

or by appointment