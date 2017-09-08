Vintage Theatre presents the Denver premiere of “The Little Dog Laughed” September 8 through October 22*. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Tickets are $15 - $30 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.com or by calling 303-856-7830.

Mitchell Green is a Hollywood star on his way to the A-list -- if he can only keep that pesky “recurring case of homosexuality” under wraps. When Mitchell falls for a young call-boy while in New York for a premiere, his acerbic, fast-talking Hollywood agent, Diane, takes matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, the call-boy, Alex, is trying to figure out what he wants: Mitchell, or best friend/lover Ellen. He is torn between his desires for glitter and money and his longing for love, with all its requisite complications. Throughout all this, the tabloid-mad public keeps at everyone’s heels, waiting anxiously for someone to fall.

The cast includes Drew Hirschboeck (Mitchell Green), (Christian Munck (Alex), Miranda Byers (Ellen) and Jacqueline Garcia (Diane).

“Devastatingly funny, with dizzy, irresistible writing that brings down the house." —NY Times.