LIVING IN HARMONY THROUGH THE AYURVEDA WAY

Natural Grocers 2053 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80222

This class is an introduction to help you discover your Ayurvedic body type (dosha). Knowing your dosha type can help maximize your health through individualizing your diet and lifestyle. Join us to learn more about balancing your dosha for achieving optimal health.

Natural Grocers 2053 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80222
303-756-8400
