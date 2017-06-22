Local Author Julie Rehmeyer Book Signing

Julie Rehmeyer will speak about and sign her new book, Through the Shadowlands, on Thursday, June 22nd at 7:30pm.

About the Book:

Science journalist Julie Rehmeyer was so sick she sometimes couldn't turn over in bed, and the top specialists in the world were powerless to help wit her chronic fatigue syndrome. Using scientific savvy and investigative journalism skills, Rehmeyer found a path to wellness and uncovered how scientific neglect and misconduct had forced her, and millions of others, to go it alone. Through the Shadowlands describes how her illness transformed her understanding of science, medicine, and spirituality.

